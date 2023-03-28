Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC Has $2.05 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,407 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.9% of Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dohj LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the third quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $2,120,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 313,317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,185,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $472,980,000 after acquiring an additional 32,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.72.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $98.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of -365.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $170.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,693 shares of company stock worth $7,225,308. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Stories

