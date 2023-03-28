The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALL. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allstate alerts:

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In related news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $3,951,735.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Allstate Stock Up 1.3 %

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Allstate from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.85.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $106.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion, a PE ratio of -20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $103.20 and a twelve month high of $144.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.22.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.45 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently -66.92%.

Allstate Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.