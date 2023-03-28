The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,744 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,334 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,946,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 103,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 657,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,550,000 after purchasing an additional 66,179 shares in the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $59.90 on Tuesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $76.75. The company has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 599.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). Trade Desk had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $490.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.24 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

TTD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Friday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Trade Desk from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.30.

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.