The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 86.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 918 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,992 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the third quarter worth about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Trade Desk by 125.2% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Trade Desk by 250.0% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Trade Desk by 1,003.8% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Vertical Research lowered Trade Desk from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Trade Desk from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.30.

Trade Desk Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $59.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.76. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $76.75. The company has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a PE ratio of 599.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.83.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $490.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Featured Stories

