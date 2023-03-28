The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 90.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 57.8% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 56.7% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total transaction of $28,435,791.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,124,196.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $1,722,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,162,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total value of $28,435,791.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,124,196.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 188,163 shares of company stock valued at $35,402,200. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.9 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on TRV shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $197.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.71.

Travelers Companies stock opened at $166.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.96. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $149.65 and a one year high of $194.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.40. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 31.66%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

Further Reading

