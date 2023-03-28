TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Purchased by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 90.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the first quarter worth approximately $339,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TotalEnergies by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,893,000 after purchasing an additional 51,468 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in TotalEnergies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 438,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,140,000 after purchasing an additional 11,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in TotalEnergies by 18.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 10,931 shares in the last quarter. 6.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies Price Performance

NYSE:TTE opened at $57.20 on Tuesday. TotalEnergies SE has a one year low of $44.61 and a one year high of $65.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $141.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.15.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $63.88 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 7.47%. Equities research analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.543 per share. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TTE. BNP Paribas downgraded TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TotalEnergies from €68.00 ($73.12) to €73.00 ($78.49) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.27.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.