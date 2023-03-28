TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Purchased by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 90.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the first quarter worth approximately $339,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TotalEnergies by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,893,000 after purchasing an additional 51,468 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in TotalEnergies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 438,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,140,000 after purchasing an additional 11,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in TotalEnergies by 18.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 10,931 shares in the last quarter. 6.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TotalEnergies Price Performance
NYSE:TTE opened at $57.20 on Tuesday. TotalEnergies SE has a one year low of $44.61 and a one year high of $65.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $141.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.15.
TotalEnergies Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.543 per share. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.71%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have issued reports on TTE. BNP Paribas downgraded TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TotalEnergies from €68.00 ($73.12) to €73.00 ($78.49) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.27.
TotalEnergies Company Profile
TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.
