TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Stake Trimmed by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP cut its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 112.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 70 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TDG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $750.00 to $800.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $770.00 to $890.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $765.00 to $793.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $767.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $762.00.

TransDigm Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $713.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $724.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $640.24. The company has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.36. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $499.63 and a 12 month high of $772.01.

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Jorge Valladares sold 20,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.41, for a total value of $13,348,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,341,510. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other TransDigm Group news, COO Jorge Valladares sold 20,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.41, for a total value of $13,348,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,341,510. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.24, for a total value of $4,454,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $14,765,551.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 284,393 shares of company stock valued at $209,059,496 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

