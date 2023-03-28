TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Shares Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in TriCo Bancshares were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TCBK. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,146,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $368,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,753,000 after purchasing an additional 7,998 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $302,000. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TCBK shares. Stephens cut their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James cut their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TriCo Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.40.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBK opened at $42.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.59 and a 200-day moving average of $50.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. TriCo Bancshares has a 52-week low of $37.41 and a 52-week high of $58.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

