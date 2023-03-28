Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Holdings Decreased by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 56.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,846 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 3,635 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 13.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 16,251 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 29,800 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,866 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.6% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 27,062 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

NYSE UBER opened at $30.62 on Tuesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $37.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 114.18% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on UBER. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $46.00 price target on Uber Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,327,968. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

