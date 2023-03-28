Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Has $1.70 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,110 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 299,829 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $40,993,000 after purchasing an additional 89,865 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 25,608 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 85,226 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 151,793 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,978,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $563,000. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $158.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $179.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Apple from $153.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.24.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Recommended Stories

