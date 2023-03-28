VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Shares Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 118,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 92,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 24,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS MOAT opened at $70.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.52 and a 200-day moving average of $67.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.