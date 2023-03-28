Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Shares Acquired by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 118.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 39.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,287,000 after acquiring an additional 9,122 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 810.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 16,598 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 521.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 623,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,270,000 after acquiring an additional 523,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VIS opened at $183.97 on Tuesday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $156.85 and a fifty-two week high of $199.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $190.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.58.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.