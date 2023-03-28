Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $78.70 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $74.66 and a 52-week high of $113.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.86. The company has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.