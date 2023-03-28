Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 44.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 4,416.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WSM shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Williams-Sonoma from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.47.

Shares of WSM stock opened at $118.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.80. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.58 and a fifty-two week high of $176.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.62.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.41 by $0.09. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 80.17% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.42 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.06%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

