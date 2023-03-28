Yousif Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its stake in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 188.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at JBG SMITH Properties

In other JBG SMITH Properties news, CFO Madhumita Moina Banerjee sold 41,751 shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $757,363.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

JBG SMITH Properties Stock Up 0.1 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JBG SMITH Properties stock opened at $14.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.98. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1-year low of $13.37 and a 1-year high of $30.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.90.

Separately, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on JBG SMITH Properties from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. Its strategy is to invest in assets within metro-served submarkets in the Washington, DC metropolitan area with high barriers to entry and vibrant urban amenities.

