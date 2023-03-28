Yousif Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,245 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Leslie’s worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Leslie’s by 210.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,434,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,887,000 after purchasing an additional 13,169,336 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Leslie’s by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,449,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870,142 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Leslie’s by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,441,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367,168 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Leslie’s by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 9,660,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,100,000 after purchasing an additional 322,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Leslie’s by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,009,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612,422 shares during the last quarter.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on LESL. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Leslie’s to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Leslie’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.22.

Leslie’s Price Performance

LESL stock opened at $10.58 on Tuesday. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.12 and a 1-year high of $21.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.61.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 56.91% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.82 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Leslie’s

(Get Rating)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.