Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $1.05 Million Position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,858 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,705 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Bancorp worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bancorp by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,494,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,641,000 after buying an additional 192,639 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Bancorp by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,562,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,302,000 after purchasing an additional 13,842 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Bancorp by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,930,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,496 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Bancorp by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,735,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,498,000 after purchasing an additional 239,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Bancorp by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,731,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,047,000 after purchasing an additional 158,741 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TBBK opened at $28.96 on Tuesday. The Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.59 and a fifty-two week high of $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.04.

In other Bancorp news, EVP Olek Derowe sold 6,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $234,081.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,939,589.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Bancorp news, EVP Olek Derowe sold 6,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $234,081.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,939,589.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Erika R. Caesar sold 4,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total transaction of $152,614.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,958 shares in the company, valued at $902,819.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have acquired 4,050 shares of company stock valued at $121,530 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TBBK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company.

Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance segment consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans, direct lease financing, and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

