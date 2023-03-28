Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 20,200 Shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,200 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Urban Edge Properties worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,966,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,696,000 after buying an additional 646,634 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,343,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,701,000 after buying an additional 272,880 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 165.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,108,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,745,000 after buying an additional 6,293,254 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,107,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,821,000 after buying an additional 68,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,668,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,618,000 after buying an additional 63,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UE stock opened at $14.12 on Tuesday. Urban Edge Properties has a 1-year low of $12.91 and a 1-year high of $19.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.17 and its 200 day moving average is $14.72. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Urban Edge Properties ( NYSE:UE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.18). Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $101.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.36 million. Research analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.00%.

In other Urban Edge Properties news, General Counsel Robert C. Milton III sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total value of $316,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Urban Edge Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, redevelopment, and management of retail real estate. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and industrial parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

