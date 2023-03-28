Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 38,940 Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 38,940 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 16,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SHO. Compass Point lowered Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James lowered Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.71.

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $9.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $12.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its portfolio consists of upper upscale hotels located in major convention, resort destination, and urban markets. The company was founded by Robert A.

