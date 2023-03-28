Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 6,305 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,305 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Trupanion worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Trupanion in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Trupanion during the third quarter worth $35,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Trupanion by 24.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Trupanion by 45.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Trupanion during the first quarter worth $153,000. Institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

TRUP opened at $38.49 on Tuesday. Trupanion, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.14 and a fifty-two week high of $99.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.75.

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $246.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Doak sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $32,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,372. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total value of $194,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 857,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,604,070.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Doak sold 700 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $32,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,100 shares of company stock worth $1,442,627. Corporate insiders own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Trupanion from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Trupanion from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Trupanion from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Trupanion from $109.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.44.

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

