1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Shares Up 4.8%

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.14 and last traded at $11.11. 117,784 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 608,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.60.
A number of research firms have commented on FLWS. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.76. The company has a market capitalization of $702.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.80 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
1-800-FLOWERS.COM, engages in the provision of gifts designing. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Floral and Gifts, Gourmet Floral and Gifts, and BloomNet. The Consumer Floral and Gifts segment operates 1-800-Flowers.com, PersonalizationMall, FruitBouquets.com, Flowerama, and Alice’s Table.
