1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Shares Up 4.8%

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.14 and last traded at $11.11. 117,784 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 608,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.60.

A number of research firms have commented on FLWS. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.76. The company has a market capitalization of $702.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.80 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 222.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1,305.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,620 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 3,450.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 5,176 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 17.0% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. 37.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, engages in the provision of gifts designing. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Floral and Gifts, Gourmet Floral and Gifts, and BloomNet. The Consumer Floral and Gifts segment operates 1-800-Flowers.com, PersonalizationMall, FruitBouquets.com, Flowerama, and Alice’s Table.

