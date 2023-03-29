1,006 Shares in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Bought by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 196.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter worth about $318,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Hubbell by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,109,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Hubbell Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $236.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $240.84 and its 200 day moving average is $237.76. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $170.21 and a 12-month high of $263.30.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 11.40%. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 43.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 9,350 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total transaction of $2,251,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,102,480.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on HUBB. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hubbell from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hubbell from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.00.

Hubbell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions segments. The Electrical Solutions segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.