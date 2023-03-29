10,946 Shares in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Purchased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 192.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Forward Air by 156.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. 99.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forward Air Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Forward Air stock opened at $104.31 on Wednesday. Forward Air Co. has a 12-month low of $84.04 and a 12-month high of $117.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.77.

Forward Air Dividend Announcement

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $481.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.18 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Forward Air Co. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.45%.

Insider Activity at Forward Air

In other Forward Air news, Director Laurie Anne Tucker bought 4,000 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $101.97 per share, for a total transaction of $407,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,235.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Forward Air in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Forward Air in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Forward Air from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Forward Air has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.50.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

