113,499 Shares in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Purchased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 113,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 83.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. 97.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LXP shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded LXP Industrial Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th.

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

LXP Industrial Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:LXP opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52 week low of $8.81 and a 52 week high of $16.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.58%.

LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile

LXP Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

