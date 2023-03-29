118,374 Shares in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Acquired by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 118,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBS. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 4.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 119,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 21.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 151,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 27,118 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 32,850.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 65,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 65,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 122,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 15.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 216,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 29,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.57% of the company’s stock.

SBS opened at $9.62 on Wednesday. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $12.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.16 and a 200-day moving average of $10.41.

Several equities analysts have commented on SBS shares. StockNews.com downgraded Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 11th. TheStreet upgraded Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

