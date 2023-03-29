11,867 Shares in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Bought by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,867 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Garmin by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Garmin by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,020 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Garmin by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 388 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Garmin in the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Garmin

In other Garmin news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $85,581.57. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,092.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,216 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total value of $711,064.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,870,128.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $85,581.57. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,092.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,921 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Garmin Trading Up 0.4 %

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GRMN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Garmin from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Garmin in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised Garmin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.17.

Shares of GRMN opened at $96.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.65. The stock has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.94. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $76.37 and a 1 year high of $121.74.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 20.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

Featured Articles

