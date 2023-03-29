12,044 Shares in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,044 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of eBay by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,437,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,261,502,000 after buying an additional 8,199,123 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in eBay by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,380,637 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,670,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,503 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in eBay by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,523,599 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $556,632,000 after purchasing an additional 87,950 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its stake in eBay by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 6,926,387 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $396,604,000 after purchasing an additional 27,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,501,969 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $165,717,000 after purchasing an additional 45,981 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on EBAY shares. StockNews.com upgraded eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on eBay from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup started coverage on eBay in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on eBay from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on eBay from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.13.

eBay Price Performance

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $42.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of -20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.18 and its 200 day moving average is $43.24. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.92 and a fifty-two week high of $60.38.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. eBay had a positive return on equity of 34.14% and a negative net margin of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. eBay’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. eBay’s payout ratio is presently -46.95%.

eBay Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Further Reading

