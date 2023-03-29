13,404 Shares in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 177.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,815,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,638,800 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 218.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,811,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,799 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,925,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,681,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,700,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,578 shares in the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $32.47 on Wednesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $46.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.68. The company has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.17. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 45.69% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $13.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.03 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised Delta Air Lines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.47.

In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $189,350.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 278,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,554,823.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $189,350.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 278,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,554,823.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $593,207.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,980 shares of company stock worth $1,696,902 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

