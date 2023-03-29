13,442 Shares in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Purchased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 13,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 185,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,752,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group in the 3rd quarter worth $286,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 367,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Hub Group during the third quarter valued at $723,000. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $82.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.56. Hub Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.81 and a 52 week high of $104.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. Hub Group had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Hub Group, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HUBG has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hub Group from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Hub Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.86.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

