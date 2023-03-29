14,005 Shares in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Acquired by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ET. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.43.

Insider Activity at Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer Price Performance

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,339,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $17,398,780.02. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 56,917,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,363,196.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ET stock opened at $12.05 on Wednesday. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $9.15 and a 12-month high of $13.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.73 and a 200-day moving average of $12.22.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $20.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Energy Transfer’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a $0.305 dividend. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 87.77%.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

