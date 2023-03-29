1,434 Shares in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Purchased by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1,406.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 39.8% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $717,631.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,027,423.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of ECL opened at $160.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.49 and its 200 day moving average is $151.45. The company has a market capitalization of $45.60 billion, a PE ratio of 41.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.98. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.04 and a 12-month high of $185.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ECL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on Ecolab from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.63.

Ecolab Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.