16,211 Shares in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Acquired by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 42,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WPC opened at $76.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.76 and a twelve month high of $89.63. The company has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.68 and its 200 day moving average is $79.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.067 per share. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.47%.

A number of research firms have commented on WPC. StockNews.com began coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

