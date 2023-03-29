1,845 Shares in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Acquired by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,567,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,953 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,293,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,410 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Snowflake by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,657,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,033 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,647,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Snowflake by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,741,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,181 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,053 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $1,407,218.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 155,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,823,161.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 58,647 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $7,992,413.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,978.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,053 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $1,407,218.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,823,161.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 186,928 shares of company stock valued at $26,079,959. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SNOW shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.75.

Shares of SNOW opened at $134.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.92 and a beta of 0.75. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.26 and a 1-year high of $246.52.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $589.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.57 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 38.57% and a negative return on equity of 13.89%. On average, research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

