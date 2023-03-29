1,960 Shares in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Acquired by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DOV. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 308.8% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Dover by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Dover during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dover during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Dover during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dover

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total transaction of $5,009,739.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,878 shares in the company, valued at $10,583,023.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dover Price Performance

Several analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Dover from $139.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Dover from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dover from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Dover from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Dover from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dover presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.75.

NYSE DOV opened at $144.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.27 and its 200 day moving average is $137.66. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.49 and a fifty-two week high of $162.88.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 12.52%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.19%.

Dover Profile

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

