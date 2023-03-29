20,120 Shares in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Bought by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,120 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 27.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in LKQ by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,041 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after buying an additional 13,792 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in LKQ by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,882 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 1.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,028 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of LKQ by 25.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKQ opened at $55.25 on Wednesday. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $43.37 and a 52 week high of $59.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.50 and a 200-day moving average of $54.00.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.06). LKQ had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.76%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LKQ shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LKQ in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

In other LKQ news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 257,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total value of $14,636,304.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,488,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,680,609.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 3,700,295 shares of company stock valued at $211,735,266 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

