204,326 Shares in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Purchased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 204,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GNW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Genworth Financial by 60.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 23,663 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Genworth Financial by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 589,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 29,834 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Genworth Financial by 58.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 78,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 29,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Genworth Financial in the first quarter worth about $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genworth Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a "hold" rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:GNW opened at $4.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.99. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $6.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.06.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.14. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Iv Sheehan sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $1,515,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,132,023 shares in the company, valued at $6,860,059.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

