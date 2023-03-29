2,303 Shares in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Purchased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $27,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 980.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Digital Realty Trust Price Performance
DLR stock opened at $91.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.46. The firm has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.76 and a 12 month high of $153.50.
Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 428.07%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust
In related news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $458,540.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,128,408.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DLR shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.86.
Digital Realty Trust Profile
Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.
