235 Shares in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Acquired by Romano Brothers AND Company

Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 235 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PANW. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 408 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of PANW opened at $190.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.54. The firm has a market cap of $57.73 billion, a PE ratio of 2,601.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.16. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $213.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 555 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total value of $102,447.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,223 shares in the company, valued at $964,113.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total transaction of $2,125,027.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 619,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,145,864.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 555 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total value of $102,447.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,223 shares in the company, valued at $964,113.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 157,644 shares of company stock worth $27,482,009 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.03.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.