24,468 Shares in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Bought by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 24,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BALL. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Ball during the 3rd quarter worth about $704,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Ball during the 3rd quarter worth about $904,000. Triangle Securities Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Ball during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Northside Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ball during the 4th quarter worth about $382,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ball during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,141,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
BALL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Ball from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Ball from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Ball from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ball currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.31.
Ball Stock Performance
Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). Ball had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.
Ball Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Ball’s payout ratio is 35.87%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $5,840,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 480,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,064,236.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Ball Company Profile
Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.
