25,065 Shares in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Purchased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 25,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Federal Signal by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 587,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Federal Signal by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,220,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $79,035,000 after acquiring an additional 79,865 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 47.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,003,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $106,931,000 after purchasing an additional 965,940 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 4.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,318,347 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,933,000 after purchasing an additional 60,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 14.2% during the third quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 600,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,428,000 after purchasing an additional 74,500 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FSS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sidoti downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.25.

Federal Signal Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:FSS opened at $53.02 on Wednesday. Federal Signal Co. has a 52 week low of $31.86 and a 52 week high of $58.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.96 and a 200 day moving average of $47.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 1.07.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $391.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Federal Signal’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federal Signal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 18.27%.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

