25,352 Shares in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Purchased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 25,352 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WSFS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 34.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,464,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $441,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,621 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 16.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,112,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $331,584,000 after purchasing an additional 992,425 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 29.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,878,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,196,000 after buying an additional 648,867 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 69.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 980,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,704,000 after buying an additional 402,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,935,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

WSFS Financial Stock Performance

Shares of WSFS stock opened at $37.86 on Wednesday. WSFS Financial Co. has a one year low of $34.83 and a one year high of $51.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.00.

WSFS Financial Announces Dividend

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $193.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. WSFS Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of WSFS Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.25.

About WSFS Financial

(Get Rating)

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.