25,352 Shares in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Purchased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 25,352 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WSFS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 34.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,464,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $441,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,621 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 16.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,112,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $331,584,000 after purchasing an additional 992,425 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 29.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,878,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,196,000 after buying an additional 648,867 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 69.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 980,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,704,000 after buying an additional 402,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,935,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.
WSFS Financial Stock Performance
Shares of WSFS stock opened at $37.86 on Wednesday. WSFS Financial Co. has a one year low of $34.83 and a one year high of $51.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.00.
WSFS Financial Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.00%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of WSFS Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.25.
About WSFS Financial
WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.
