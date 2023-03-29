25,395 Shares in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Acquired by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,395 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,385 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 38,470 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,515 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 54,206 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

Shares of LVS opened at $54.58 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.88. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $28.88 and a 12-month high of $60.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The casino operator reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 44.57%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. CBRE Group upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

