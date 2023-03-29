2,557 Shares in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Acquired by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 25.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 7,292 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 55.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,345,000. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PFG opened at $72.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.07. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.05 and a 1-year high of $96.17. The company has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 3.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.30.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 27.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $78.64.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

