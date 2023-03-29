26,741 Shares in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Acquired by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 26,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 1,287.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 63,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 59,138 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 7,036.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 830,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,429,000 after buying an additional 818,757 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 30,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 12,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 25,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $43.65 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.23. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $40.29 and a 12 month high of $79.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.53.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.34). Mosaic had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 18.73%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Mosaic’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 8.02%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MOS. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $65.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

