314 Shares in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) Purchased by Romano Brothers AND Company

Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 407,804.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 93,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,383,000 after purchasing an additional 93,795 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $783,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ PSCH opened at $129.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.47. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $125.57 and a 52-week high of $165.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 1.00.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

