3,568 Shares in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Bought by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 126.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 795,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $305,648,000 after purchasing an additional 443,857 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 342.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 423,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,842,000 after buying an additional 327,755 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,743,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $640,215,000 after buying an additional 277,288 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 155.0% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 399,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,170,000 after buying an additional 242,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,158,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,145,000 after buying an additional 223,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 1,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total transaction of $793,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 273,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,974,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 14,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.96, for a total transaction of $5,135,764.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 980,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,331,248.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 1,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total transaction of $793,410.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 273,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,974,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 101,605 shares of company stock worth $45,013,975. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on MPWR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $533.00 to $608.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $435.00 to $505.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $542.09.

Shares of MPWR opened at $475.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $474.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $405.59. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $301.69 and a 52-week high of $541.39. The company has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of 52.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.25%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

