36,423 Shares in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Purchased by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 36,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in OLO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in OLO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in OLO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in OLO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in OLO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

OLO Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of OLO stock opened at $7.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.87 and a 200-day moving average of $7.62. Olo Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.74 and a 1-year high of $14.29.

In related news, CRO Diego Panama sold 11,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $95,081.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 680,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,472,072.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 8,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $69,560.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,864. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CRO Diego Panama sold 11,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $95,081.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 680,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,472,072.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 34,491 shares of company stock worth $271,782 in the last three months. 40.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OLO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of OLO from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of OLO in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OLO in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.58.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

