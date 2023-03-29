3,854 Shares in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Acquired by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSMT. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,549,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,896,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,810,000 after acquiring an additional 92,534 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,213,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in PriceSmart by 175.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 65,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in PriceSmart by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,605,000 after purchasing an additional 56,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PriceSmart

In other news, CEO Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.74, for a total value of $1,046,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,306 shares in the company, valued at $12,365,320.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $707,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,831,880.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.74, for a total transaction of $1,046,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,306 shares in the company, valued at $12,365,320.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,703 shares of company stock worth $3,656,453 over the last 90 days. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PriceSmart Stock Up 0.8 %

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSMT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PriceSmart in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of PriceSmart from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $96.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

NASDAQ:PSMT opened at $70.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.86. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.29 and a 1-year high of $88.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share.

PriceSmart Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. PriceSmart’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the business of managing membership shopping warehouse club concepts to emerging and developing countries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations, and Colombia Operations. The Central America Operations segment includes Panama, Guatemala, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Honduras, and Nicaragua.

See Also

