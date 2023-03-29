3,888 Shares in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Bought by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Donaldson by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,206,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 8,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 28,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 20,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 80.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DCI. StockNews.com began coverage on Donaldson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Donaldson from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Donaldson from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Donaldson

Donaldson Stock Up 0.6 %

In other Donaldson news, Director James Owens sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $713,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,098.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $274,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 26,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,023. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director James Owens sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $713,664.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,098.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Donaldson stock opened at $64.11 on Wednesday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $66.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.01.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Donaldson had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $828.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

Further Reading

