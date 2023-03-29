39,260 Shares in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Acquired by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 39,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PPBI. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,839,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $24.51 on Wednesday. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.20 and a fifty-two week high of $37.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PPBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 33.10%. The business had revenue of $238.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PPBI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total value of $634,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 153,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,133,243.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

Featured Stories

